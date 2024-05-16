Life Cider, made in Utah, is being noticed by NFL players

Utahn JP Francia was given some disheartening news from his doctor about his health due to severe acid reflux, heartburn and aspirating fluids in his lungs.

So he started drinking apple cider vinegar daily. But, it's an acquired taste.

So to make his taste buds happy, he concocted an ACV drink with more minerals and vitamins and it actually tastes amazing!

After JP's family started stealing his stash, he knew he needed to share this gut-approved drink with others and came up with Life Cider.

The drink comes in five new flavors: Black Cherry, Pineapple Coconut, Berry Pear, Mango Citrus and Tropical Raspberry.

The drink is manufactured in Salt Lake City, and is currently in 20 Harmons Grocers across Utah, and LC is working with other local and national distributors as well.

Life Cider has eight NFL player investors and several NFL teams drinking it right now including Dak Prescott, TJ Bass, Trey Smith and Terence Steele, just to name a few.

You can learn more at lifecider.com.