Lifespan Bath Remodel can redo your bath for beauty and safety

Lifespan Bath Remodel
Lifespan Bath Remodel's average bathroom remodel cost is $10,000-$12,000 — that's about half of the $20k that many other companies charge.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Lifespan Bath also offers financing and right now you can get 50 percent off installation by calling 801-532-2000.

Baths can be slippery, hard and unsafe for seniors. In fact, Russell Tychsen with Lifespan Bath says that 80 percent of household falls happen in the bathroom.

Their showers cane be customized with grab bars and shower seats for a safe and comfortable experience.

The acrylic materials are low-maintenance and easy to clean and won't get mold.

They are available in a variety of colors, patterns and fits and are all made in the U.S.A.

They offer many choices including walk-in baths, vanities, toilets, walls and even flooring.

For more information please visit: lifespanbathremodel.com.

