Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE: Deer Creek State Park

Our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to Deer Creek State Park where there is something for everyone!

Morgan Saxton talked with Assistant Park Manager Kiley Johnson who says there are several park entrances and each have a variety of activities for your family to enjoy.

The lake itself is six miles long and has 18 miles of beach and shoreline and that's 2,000 acres of water!

You can have fun with paddleboards and kayaks and play volleyball or spikeball on the beach.

Deer Creek is a Blue Ribbon Fishery and has everything from small mouth bass to brown trout, rainbow trout and perch.

You'll also want to do a little bird watching while you're there. You could spot a bald eagle, an osprey or a great blue heron.

There are three campgrounds if you want to make a vacation out of your stay.

And, there's Deer Creek Island Resort with a restaurant and a place for events.

You can purchase an Annual Park Pass online or at any State Park and that will give you entrance for 12 months.

