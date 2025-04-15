Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE: Fielding Garr Ranch on Antelope Island

When you visit Antelope Island State Park, as Morgan Saxton did for our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, you won't want to miss out on a horseback ride.

The Fielding Garr Ranch has been on the island for a long time, it was a working ranch for 133 years before becoming a place where you can take a step back in time.

In modern time, you can learn what it was like to live and work the land where in the past there were up to 10,000 sheep and 1,000 cattle at a time on the ranch.

You can also get a crash course in horseback riding with Rhodes Valley Outfitters .

They have 10 horses that live full time on the island, and you can book a one or two hour ride from May to November.

On the ride you'll get a different perspective of the island and will even go on trails that are off-limits, unless you're on a tour with Rhodes.

You see antelope and bison, coyotes and jack rabbits and if you're lucky, you may spot a bighorn sheep too.

You can learn more about the park at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/antelope-island.

