Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE: Jordanelle State Park

Whether you're visiting for a day, a weekend, or an entire week, you can find everything to make your time at Jordanelle State Park fun and safe at Lifetime.

Morgan Saxton talked with Lifetime's Nate Ashby about products he recommends for a trip to one of the campsites or beaches.

They have a Sports Table that's easy to carry with comfortable handles, and it folds up flat.

You want to make sure you have plenty of drinks and snacks, so they have coolers in all sizes and colors. Most of them have a drain plug to get rid of that extra water when you're through.

While you're on the beach at Jordanelle, how about a game of Corn Hole? Lifetime sells them with convenient handles to carry them and an attached compartment to keep the bean bags organized.

When it comes to having fun on the water at Jordanelle, Lifetime sells paddle boards and kayaks in a variety of sizes and styles.

Their knowledgeable sales staff can help you find the right one for you.

Don't forget the life jacket! Lifetime has all the sizes, colors and types you'll need to stay safe in the water, all Coast Guard-approved.

With seven convenient locations across Utah and two locations in Idaho, there's a Lifetime Store near you!

Visit Lifetime.com for more information.

