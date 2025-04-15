Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to Antelope Island

This summer we are taking you onLifetime Adventures on The PLACE!

Come along as we visit Utah State Parkswith our friends at Lifetime.

Our journeys start at Antelope Island in the Great Salt Lake. The island is beautiful and vast.

Morgan Saxton visited Antelope Island and talked with Park Manager Doranne Pittz.

She says the Park was established nearly 60 years ago and remains one of the favorite spots to visit.

You will have a chance to see many different wildlife species from bison to pronghorn antelope to bighorn sheep and mule deer. But what's really cool is migratory birds.

Every year millions migrate through the state, and stop on the island for a reprieve.

"If you're a birder, this is the place for you," says Doranne.

You'll also want to plan a trip to Bridger Bay or White Rock Bay, which are both on the inside of the island so they are pristine. You can walk along the beaches and even wade in the water.

There are lots of hidden gems to stop for a picnic, or visit Buffalo Island Grill and have them make lunch for you.

During your visit you will want to have fun and play it safe! Doranne says they have a "rule of thumb" for the bison. "If you put your thumb out and stretch it out, if you can fully see the bison then you're too close. Back off!"

You should also plan to bring your own water to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and if you're going to be in the water, wear a life jacket.

Lifetime can help you with all the supplies you'll need for a fun and safe day on Antelope Island.

Go to Lifetime.com to see all their products for a summer of adventure!