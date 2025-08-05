Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to Sand Hollow State Park

Our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us south to Sand Hollow State Park for some fun in the sand and the water.

Park Manager Candace Smith says Sand Hollow offers something for everyone, whether you like to play in the sand on the beach, go for an OHV ride to the sand dunes, or play on the water in a motorized or non-motorized watercraft.

You can even scuba dive in the reservoir.

Sand Hollow State Park offers all kinds of amenities, whether you like primitive camping, like to bring your RV or like to rent one of their cozy cottages that are just steps from the water.

Morgan Saxton stayed in one of the cottages that are equipped with air conditioning, a kitchenette, and comfortable beds.

But, you need to reserve yours before your vacation as they fill up quickly.

Sand Hollow has concessions that rents everything from boats to kayaks.

Be sure to bring along your Lifetime coolers, tables and chairs and cornhole games to make your stay fun and safe.

