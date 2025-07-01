Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to the Rail Trail

Did you know a bike trail called "Rail Trail" is its own Utah State Park?
(The Place Advertiser) - Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE makes a stop at the Rail Trail State Park.
The Rail Trail is one of the most unique Utah State Parks
Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE took us to Echo Lake State Park, a haven for water enthusiasts and the end of the road for the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail State Park.

Devan Chavez, Utah State Parks Deputy Director, says trail follows an old train line for 28-miles that starts in Park City, goes by Rockport and ends at Echo.

Some of the trail is paved, other parts are not. You'll see everything from mountain bikers to road bikers to rollerbladers and equestrians on the trail.

You even can rent a bike, or an ebike and helmets at the Echo Lake State Park General Store right by the boat ramp.

Be sure to play it safe and get everything you need for a day on the trail, or at the lake at Lifetime.

And for more information please visit: stateparks.utah.gov.

