Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to the Rail Trail

Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE took us to Echo Lake State Park, a haven for water enthusiasts and the end of the road for the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail State Park.

Devan Chavez, Utah State Parks Deputy Director, says trail follows an old train line for 28-miles that starts in Park City, goes by Rockport and ends at Echo.

Some of the trail is paved, other parts are not. You'll see everything from mountain bikers to road bikers to rollerbladers and equestrians on the trail.

You even can rent a bike, or an ebike and helmets at the Echo Lake State Park General Store right by the boat ramp.

And for more information please visit: stateparks.utah.gov.