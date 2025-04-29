Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to Willard Bay

This spring and summer, we hope you come along with us for our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

We'll be highlighting Lifetime products that will help make your visits to Utah's beautiful state parks fun and safe.

Today's stop: Willard Bay State Park.

Morgan Saxton talked with Assistant Park Manager Candy Burton who says Willard Peak Pond was man-made just a few years ago, and it's a great place for families to come.

It's a non-motorized boating area, so you can do things like paddle board and kayak without the worry of motor boats being in the same area.

There are beautiful views from Willard Peak Pond, and they have pavilions and a beach to enjoy too.

And, dogs are allowed, as long as they're on a six-foot leash.

The water does get deep, so be sure to wear your Lifetime Life Jacket!

If you do want to bring your motorized boat or jet ski to Willard Bay, there's a place for that too! The South and North ends offer boat launches and huge parking lots.

There's also a general store where you can pick up anything you may have forgotten for camping. You can also get your Willard Bay swag.

The South Marina also has a campground, pavilions and they've just added a playground and a sand pit too.

This summer there will also be poles ready for your volleyball net to attach!

