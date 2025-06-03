Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE: There's something for everyone at Jordanelle State Park

There's something for everyone at Jordanelle State Park, and Lifetime has the products to make your visit stress-free, safe and fun.
Morgan Saxton talked with Park Manager Amanda White about everything you can do at Jordanelle.
The Park has three developed day use areas: Hailstone, Rock Creek and Rock Cliff, which have cabanas on the beach so you can grill and eat at a picnic table.
For larger groups there are pavilions that hold up to 75 people!
And, Jordanelle has an indoor Event Center for things like weddings and birthdays.
Jordanelle is a great place to camp with 200 campsites, which range from primitive to full hookups, plus cabins and cottages too.
There's a lot of wildlife that calls Jordanelle home including water foul like ducks, seagulls and cranes and even a nesting bald eagle.
You can see turtles, snakes and amphibians along the water's edge, and if you're lucky, you can spot a moose in the hills.
And in the water, you can fish for trout, salmon and muskies.
You can buy day passes on site as you drive up, go online for a pass that works at all 46 state parks.
For more information please visit: stateparks.utah.gov/parks/jordanelle.
