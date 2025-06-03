Watch Now
Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE: There's something for everyone at Jordanelle State Park

(The Place Advertiser) - From hiking, to paddle boarding to chilling on the beach, there is something for everyone at our latest stop on Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.
There's something for everyone at Jordanelle State Park, and Lifetime has the products to make your visit stress-free, safe and fun.

Morgan Saxton talked with Park Manager Amanda White about everything you can do at Jordanelle.

The Park has three developed day use areas: Hailstone, Rock Creek and Rock Cliff, which have cabanas on the beach so you can grill and eat at a picnic table.

For larger groups there are pavilions that hold up to 75 people!

And, Jordanelle has an indoor Event Center for things like weddings and birthdays.

Jordanelle is a great place to camp with 200 campsites, which range from primitive to full hookups, plus cabins and cottages too.

There's a lot of wildlife that calls Jordanelle home including water foul like ducks, seagulls and cranes and even a nesting bald eagle.

You can see turtles, snakes and amphibians along the water's edge, and if you're lucky, you can spot a moose in the hills.

And in the water, you can fish for trout, salmon and muskies.

You can buy day passes on site as you drive up, go online for a pass that works at all 46 state parks.

For more information please visit: stateparks.utah.gov/parks/jordanelle.

Of course Lifetime has everything from coolers to kayaks and life jackets to games to make your visit safe and fun!

Visit Lifetime.com to find a location near you.

