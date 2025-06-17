Lifetime Adventures on the PLACE: Utah Adventure Park

Did you know that Deer Creek State Park is home to the longest zipline in the world over water and Utah's largest floating water park?

Morgan Saxton visited the park as part of our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

She talked with Utah Adventure Park Owner Jon Johnson who says the Rainbow Bay Aqua Park is perfect for kids of all ages (kids under eight need to be with an adult in the water).

It features 50-plus pieces of floating fun — including a trampoline and a track where you can race each other.

It features 50-plus pieces of floating fun — including a trampoline and a track where you can race each other.

Utah Adventure Park also runs the zipline over Deer Creek - it's 4,000 feet long. Jon says that's the longest zipline in Utah and the third longest in the country.

You'll soar right over the Aqua Park and you can see boats and sometimes fish too.

You can book online or just show up!

You can book online or just show up!


