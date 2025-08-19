Lifetime got its start because the owner wanted a better basketball hoop for his kids

Whether you live in Southern Utah, are vacationing, or just passing through, you should plan some time to stop and shop at Lifetime!

They have all the products to make for a fun and safe time in Utah's great outdoors.

Morgan Saxton visited the store as part of our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE to learn how Lifetime got started back in 1986.

Nate Ashby, with Lifetime, said it all started when Lifetime's owner wanted a better basketball hoop for kids.

There wasn't one that met his standards, so he made his own!

Now they offer permanent and portable hoops that are all adjustable in six-inch increments from eight feet to 10 feet tall.

Lifetime will even assemble it for you, so you don't have to worry about it.

Most of Lifetime's products are made right here in Utah at their Clearfield location.

In addition to basketballs and hoops, you'll find children's playground equipment, as well as everything you need for your yard from sheds to tables and chairs.

You can find a store near you at Lifetime.com.