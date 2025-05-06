Lifetime makes camping more comfortable and simple to set up

Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE goes camping at Wasatch Mountain State Park.

He says whether you're staying overnight, a weekend or an entire week, their products make it more comfortable and simple to stay.

For instance Lifetime's Sports Table which folds up flat for storage, but is perfect for an eating area. The benches even come off if you want to pull them up to the campfire after dinner.

Lifetime also has high performance coolers which will hold ice better and longer than other coolers, and bonus, they're made right here in Utah!

They will fit all of your drinks, snacks and food too, plus they come in a variety of colors.

Nate also set up one of his favorite Lifetime products, the Grill Table. It gas space on one side for your grill and a spot on the opposite side for grilling supplies. There's also a place for paper towels and trash.

And, the Filet Table was designed for a spot to clean fish, which makes it super easy. But, Nate says you can also use it as a hand-washing station or even a shower.

Shop online at Lifetime.com or in one of the nine store locations: Clearfield, Riverdale, Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, Draper, Orem, St. George, Nampa, Idaho, Boise, Idaho.

