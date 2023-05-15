Lights, Camera, Action! New film projects are coming to Utah

It's lights, camera, action for five new film productions that are estimated to bring nearly $85 million into the state.

The Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity Board gave the green light for new productions to receive state film incentives, with 90 percent of the economic impact happening in rural Utah.

We talked with Virginia Pearce, Utah Film Commission Director, about some of the projects which includes the next installment of Horizon: An American Saga that began filming in Utah last year, with the majority of the second part of Horizon: An American Saga currently filming in Washington County.

Other productions include the sequel to Hallmark Channel’s #1 holiday film of 2022; Haul Out the Holly 2 also returns to film in the state.

Additional productions include Cub Scout, German Film, and Wardriver.

“We are thrilled to see the growth of Utah’s film industry in every corner of our state from small businesses owners to local crew professionals,” says Virginia Pearce.

Well-known movies and TV shows filmed in Utah include Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, Thelma & Louise, Yellowstone, High School Musical: The Series, and Westworld.

For more information please visit: film.utah.gov.