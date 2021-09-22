Like it or not, autumn is here. Is your car ready for the cooler weather?

Like it or not summer is over and autumn is here!

Id your car ready for the cooler weather ahead?

Budah stopped by AAMCO's Sandy location at 8950 South Sandy Parkway and talked with Todd Ashcroft.

All AAMCO Utah locations offer free vehicle courtesy checks.

They'll do an overview of your entire vehicle, and also check out any concerns you may have.

They also do a free A/C check to make sure your family stays cool. Did you know that the heater in your car actually runs through the air conditioning system? So, it's good to get that checked heading into fall and winter.

AAMCO technicians are also experts in brake repair, car battery service, oil changes, car tune ups, electric repairs and more!

Right now they're offering 50 percent off their Safeguard transmission service as well.

Find the location closet to you at AAMCOutah.com.

