Lionheart Gift Foundation is a non-profit that gives back to local first responders

Lionheart Gift Foundation is a non-profit that give back to first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve our local communities and our country.

The Foundation was created to show appreciation to law enforcement, military, firefighters, 911 dispatchers and registered nurses in Utah who serve, are retired from service or have survived a spouse who has served.

They have given more than $30,000 in scholarships through theRuss Groves Scholarshipnamed for one of the Foundation founders. Every year they hold agolf tournament to raise funds for it.

They also hold an annual Winter Gala, which is on February 24, 2024. They are inviting you to be a part of it, or donate items for the raffle.

You can learn more at lionheartgift.org.