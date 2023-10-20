Little Haunts at This Is The Place Heritage Park

It's not scary at This Is The Place Heritage Park during the day.

Guests are encourages to wear costumes and come to the Village for a family-friendly Halloween celebration!

'Little Haunts' includes a story telling witch, trick-or-treating, and creepy crawlies at Creature Encounters.

Don't forget to bring your own trick-or-treat bag!

Visitors can still enjoy all of the park’s daily activities like train rides, the petting coral, pony rides, take-home crafts, etc.

Make 'Little Haunts' at This Is The Place part of your family's Halloween tradition.

For more information, call 801-582-1847 or to purchase tickets click here.

