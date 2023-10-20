Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Little Haunts at This Is The Place Heritage Park

Bring your own trick-or-treat bag!
This is a not-so-scary Halloween event for kids of all ages at This Is The Place Heritage Park.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 15:25:57-04

It's not scary at This Is The Place Heritage Park during the day.

Guests are encourages to wear costumes and come to the Village for a family-friendly Halloween celebration!

'Little Haunts' includes a story telling witch, trick-or-treating, and creepy crawlies at Creature Encounters.

Don't forget to bring your own trick-or-treat bag!

Visitors can still enjoy all of the park’s daily activities like train rides, the petting coral, pony rides, take-home crafts, etc.

Make 'Little Haunts' at This Is The Place part of your family's Halloween tradition.

For more information, call 801-582-1847 or to purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere