"Little Haunts" is a not-so-scary Halloween event at This is the Place Heritage Park

"Little Haunts" is a not-so-scary Halloween event for kids of all ages at This Is The Place Heritage Park.

Guests are encourages to wear costumes and come to the Village for a family-friendly Halloween celebration!

'Little Haunts' includes a story telling witch, trick-or-treating, and creepy crawlies at Creature Encounters.

Don't forget to bring your own trick-or-treat bag!

Visitors can still enjoy all of the park’s daily activities like train rides, the petting coral, pony rides, take-home crafts, etc.

Make 'Little Haunts' at This Is The Place part of your family's Halloween tradition, but hurry October 26, 2024 is the last day of the season!

For more information, call 801-582-1847 or to purchase tickets or season passports click here.

