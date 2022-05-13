Little Orphan Nic needs new human siblings to love and play with

Nic became an "orphan" pup when his owner passed away.

Now this sweet salt and pepper Schnauzer needs a new human to love him.

Nic is about 15 pounds and is good with other dogs, loves kids and loves to play with toys.

He is housebroken, kennel-trained and is always ready to go out for a walk.

Nic is neutered and just had a dental, so he's all ready for a fur-ever home.

He won't shed, but he does require grooming and he's on anti-seizure medicine, which controls a medical condition.

His adoption fee is $400. You can fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 1-4pm at PetSmart , 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.

