Little Utah boy wins Bethany Hamilton's "One Arm Challenge"

9-Year-old Daxton Christensen, from Spanish Fork, Utah, was born without his right hand.

But, that hasn't ever slowed him down. He loves to be with his friends, read, play football, lacrosse, baseball, tennis and basketball and play the piano.

Dax's aunt, who follows Bethany Hamilton on social media, told him about her One Arm Challenge. If you don't know Bethany, she was attacked by a shark when she was a teenager and lost her arm. But, she's a world-class surfer anyway.

The chance to meet Bethany during a trip to Hawaii, as well as winning 1,000 pieces of gum motivated Daxton to enter the contest.

Along with his siblings, Daxton made a video to submit and long story short, he was one of the weekly winners.

He says he's super excited to fly on a plane, meet Bethany and help inspire others who may doubt themselves because of a disability.