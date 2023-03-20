Little Warrior Foundation is making a difference in the lives of kids

The Little Warrior Foundation is a national cancer research foundation with a mission to find a permanent cure for Ewing Sarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer that affects kids and young adults.

Since 2020, the LWF has awarded over $1,400,000 in grants to top research institutions. Founders, Maggie and Piero Spada say this is only the beginning & they are just getting started.

Maggie and Piero started the foundation in honor of their daughter, Lucy, who is now cancer free!

Eli, who we met during NBA Allstar weekend, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in January 2021 at just 6 years old.

He and his mom, Hayley, joined us from their home in New York. They are supporting the LWF in hopes of finding better treatments and medicine than what doctors currently prescribe.

Eli just celebrated his 9th birthday and you would never know he is dealing with Ewing Sarcoma from his infectious smile and big heart.

If you would like more information or would like to donate go to LittleWarrior.org