"Little Women" is returning to the silver screen across Utah

Living Cinema brings a family movie to a theater near you once a month
Once a month you can see a family-friendly and uplifting movie with the Living Cinema Club.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 01, 2023
Enjoy an uplifting and wholesome family night at the movies once a month with Living Cinema Movie Club.

Michelle Moore, Director of Living Cinema, joined us to tell us about the movie showing for August.

It's "Little Women" to celebrate the 150th anniversary of this beloved classic.

The movie is a modern retelling of the timeless story by Louisa May Alcott.

From young girls playing in the attic to women living with purpose, the March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — are committed to always supporting each other.

These once-a-month movies are always on a budget too. You can start today at just $5 a ticket.

Little Women will be playing on Monday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. at six locations in Utah from St. George to Ogden exclusively at Megaplex Theatres.

You can learn more at livingcinemaclub.com.

