Live music with mountain views and gorgeous sunsets at Sandy Amphitheater

It's a hidden gem in the middle of Sandy that many Utahns don't even know exists.

Jenny Hardman is taking us to Sandy Amphitheater to learn more about their incredible summer line-up that will delight generations spanning from Gen-Z to baby boomers!

The theater is set on a beautiful hillside with the Wasatch mountains on your right and you'll catch gorgeous sunsets to your left!

Nicole Cowdell, Venue Manager and Kelli Allen, Front House Manager of Sandy Amphitheater explained that guests will experience an intimate concert experience with high quality entertainment.

You have the option to buy tickets in their seated area or you may opt for a more casual experience on their lawn.

Another great things about these concerts is they allow you to bring in bags with food a sealed drinks (non-alcoholic) or you can also do food delivery. If you'd rather get food and drinks at the show that is an option as well and they do have alcohol for purchase.

For a full list of shows and tickets go to sandyamp.com