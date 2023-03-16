Live on Utah wants to help YOU!

Live on Utah is empowering Utahns to have conversations about their mental health, they want everyone to know that no matter what you're going through, there is help available.

Suicide is preventable! Live On Utah plus many other organizations throughout the community are here to help.

Lani Taholo is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and joined Jenny Hardman in studio to discuss mental health.

If you're struggling, talk to a therapist, a trusted family member or friend, or you can choose to go to the Live On Playbook, found on the Live On Instagram page.

The Live On Playbook is the first-of-its-kind suicide prevention course designed as 10 posts on Instagram that take less than 5 minutes each to complete.

The playbook is a free resource that is available to all individuals and teaches each of us how to recognize warning signs, have difficult conversations, and learn about the resources that exist in our state.

In less than an hour you can earn a certificate of completion and become a Live On suicide prevention ambassador.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988 and follow them on Instagram @LiveOnUtah.

Remember, YOU are NOT alone.