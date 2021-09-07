Watch
The Place

Actions

Live theatre is back at Pioneer Theatre Company with this sassy and sultry musical

items.[0].videoTitle
After a long hiatus, Pioneer Theatre Company is welcoming audiences back to "Ain't Misbehavin'".
Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 16:17:02-04

After an 18 month hiatus, the Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) is getting ready for the show to go on!

The very first production will be "Ain't Misbehavin'" which runs September 10 to September 25, 2021.

This musical is a celebration of Thomas 'Fats' Waller, the pianist and composer who became a Harlem legend defining the jazz of the 20s and 30s.

You'll be be tapping your feet to memorable songs such as "Honeysuckle Rose," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Black and Blue," "This Joint is Jumpin'," and "I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling."

You can get your tickets at pioneertheatre.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere