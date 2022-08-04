"Live to Breathe" is more than a slogan, it's a way of life

Since the beginning of this year, UCAIR has focused on the message "Live to Breathe," reminding Utahns to live in a way that allows us to breathe clean air as we enjoy the things we love.

Kim Frost, Executive Director of UCAIR, joined us with more on how we each can have a huge influence on Utha's air quality.

She explained that emissions reacting to light and heat is what causes daily ozone, so on days that it's projected to be extra hot, we can plan our actions that day accordingly to reduce emissions on those days.

In fact, our daily actions are one of the biggest contributors to air quality, whether good or bad.

Here are some recommendations for each of us:

Download the free UtahAir app to check air quality and make adjustments to your day accordingly.

Think about fueling or mowing the lawn in the evenings rather than in the mornings when it's not as hot.

Telework or carpool

Check your household products to make sure your paints and cleaners are environmentally safe.

Be idle free, turn off your car while in drive-thrus or waiting for someone

Eliminate vehicle emissions entirely by walking or biking, get those steps in.

UCAIR is also working to help improve air quality.

Just a few weeks ago, UCAIR partnered with Maverik and Big West Oil to provide smart thermostats to Utah households that experience greater effects of air pollution as part of Salt Lake County's Green & Healthy Homes Initiative.

Not only are these smart Nest Thermostats more energy efficient, but they're helping the Salt Lake City community achieve its goal to cut emissions by 80% and transition to 100% renewable energy.

UCAIR had a successful "clear the air challenge" in July where participants could log ways that they cleared the air in partnership with the Salt Lake Chamber and Travelwise.

Another partner, Ivory Homes has an Ivory Green initiative which includes electric vehicle outlets as a standard in their homes.

Go to the UCAIR website, U-C-A-I-R.org for videos and other ideas to help improve our air during the summer.