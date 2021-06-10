Living in Utah, we are lucky to be at the forefront of technology, including this treatment for E.D.

Living in Utah, we are lucky to be at the forefront of technology.

Treating erectile dysfunction in men is no exception.

Wasatch Medical Clinic uses the two most advanced forms of Acoustic Wave Therapy to treat E.D.

Medical Technician Andrew Rinehart says the treatment works by applying gentle pressure waves that open up and repair blood vessels, which is the root cause of the problem.

There are more than 40 scientific studies that back up this treatment, according to Rinehart.

He says instead of masking the symptoms with the pill, which often has side effects, the results to Acoustic Wave Therapy can be long lasting.

If you call 801-901-8000, you'll get an assessment, exam and ultrasound all for free. Plus, right now Wasatch Medical Clinic is also throwing in a special gift that provides instant results in the bedroom.

For more information please visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com