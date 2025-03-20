Load up your favorite off-road toys, grab a few friends and head out for a weekend of fun! This Voltage V-Series features a 14' garage with sleeping for seven or eight with the Bed Lift System over the dual sofas and dinette which convert to more sleeping in the garage area, a loft, and private front bedroom with queen bed.

The main combined kitchen and living space features a reclining sofa with foot rest housed in the large slide that also includes a 16 cu. ft. 12V refrigerator and pantry for all of your food storage needs.

There are full kitchen and bath amenities to keep you fueled and clean, and you will also enjoy the 40" TV and fireplace when relaxing inside. A 21' awning offers additional living space outside, and there is a Pac & Stack half bath in the garage for added convenience when coming in from a ride located beneath the loft.

This unit also offers ample storage with a full pass-through compartment outside, and inside cabinets, pantry storage, plus wardrobe, dresser, and under bed storage as well.

The Voltage V-Series by Dutchmen RV is a smaller and lighter weight choice when it comes to a toy hauler. These were designed with the same comforts that you would find in the standard Voltage models with the Signature Series collection including glazed cabinets with raised panel cabinet doors, modern hardware throughout, upgraded finishes and custom paint and stain.

You will also enjoy the tankless water heater, garage Bed Lift System, Tuff Ply garage floor, and weight assisted ramp door for ease in loading and unloading your toys. A few bonus features like a 50" walk-in shower, 40" fireplace, and 30 gallon fuel station just makes your adventures that much more enjoyable! Come choose the Voltage V-Series as your new lightweight companion toy hauler today

