Local author shares inspiration for book

Tai Chi Yoga brings joy to life's journey by combining two separate healing and rejuvenating disciplines into one.

Innovated 45 years ago by master teacher John C. Neubauer, Tai Chi Yoga awakens and refreshes the body.

Unlike regular exercise, you feel great before and after. Neubauer suggested incorporating movements into your daily life.

Below are some of the benefits Neubauer lists on his website:



Eases pain in aching muscles Improves balance Increases memory and concentration Makes you feel and look younger Increases your flexibility. Improves your sleep

Despite his recent Parkinson's diagnosis, Neubauer has retained his health and youth using the principles of Tai Chi Yoga he pioneered.

Find information and sign up for online classes through the website.

Get a copy of the book here.

