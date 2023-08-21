Watch Now
Local author writes new children's book with parents in mind

National Park Pup: Grand Canyon
Posted at 1:16 PM, Aug 21, 2023
A Bountiful resident has just published his second book in his children's book series.

National Park Pup is a Dr. Seuss-inspired series that takes kids on a education adventure around national parks.

The sequel was written with parents in mind, according to local author Taylor Crane.

"I wanted to make children's books that I would enjoy reading to my kids," he said.

The books were inspired by his passion for the outdoors and parenting.

Crane is offering the opportunity for customers to become illustrated characters in his next book.

Get 10% off the retail price by pre-ordering now on kickstarter.com

Read more about the book and the author here.

