Local author's new book "What Happens Next" is comics readers can play

Jess Smart Smiley is an award-winning #1 bestselling author/ illustrator of more than 20 books for young readers.

His new family-friendly book series "What Happens Next" is comics readers can play.

Each book gives readers the chance to choose what the character will do next. Each choice will change the entire story.

With more than 25 different endings in each book, an entire fifth grade class can read the book at the same time, but be reading different stories that are all connected.

You can learn more at @jess.smart-smiley on Instagram.