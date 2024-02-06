Local baker shares her health scare in hopes of helping others

Northern Utah's beloved German baker, Petra Vigil, is sharing her recent health scare during heart month.

Less than 7-months later, Petra still has her successful pastry business despite an unexpected heart surgery.

She noticed a flutter in her chest that wouldn't go away, so she called her son and asked him to take her to the hospital.

Petra was wheeled back into open heart surgery almost immediately.

We visited her home, where she runs her business out of her commercial kitchen, to learn more about her personal life.

She tells FOX13's Morgan Saxton why she continued to make cookies and sweet treats amid this health scare.

Petra says it's something she genuinely enjoys, so she wanted to get back to baking as soon as she could.

Within a couple months she was cleared to start working again making everything from cookies and cakes to pretzels and pastries.

To place an order for Valentine's or any occasion, visit her website.

