Local band Mid-Life Crisis will be raising money for Sub for Santa with a Christmas in July concert.

Local band Mid-Life Crisis will be raising money for Sub for Santa with a Christmas in July fundraiser at Layton City's Kenley Amphitheater this summer.

The concert is happening on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the heart of Layton Park.

The band members joined us to tell us more about Mid-Life Crisis an the fundraiser.

They've been playing ad performing together for 25 years and mostly play songs from the 50s and 60s.

The audience usually knows all the words and singing along is encouraged.

The Sub for Santa fundraiser will serve the Victim Advocate at Layton City. All the money raised will go to families that have been separated because of an abusive spouse.

Most of the families have left their homes with only the clothes on their back.

The band says they'll play two 40-minute sets with a fun prize drawing during intermission.

The cost is a minimum donation of $5 and tickets are available at the gate only.

If people want to donate but can't attend the show they can call Dave Thomas at 801-499-1860. The band also has a Venmo account.