Local bestselling author writes her new book in just 39 days

Sariah Wilson, who lives in Saratoga Springs, Utah, is the USA Today bestselling author of contemporary romance novels, including "The Chemistry of Love" and "Roommaid".

Her newest novel, "A Tribute of Fire" will be released on November1, 2024 from Montlake.

She wrote it in just 39 days! The last couple of years were extremely difficult for Sariah, her husband and their four children.

There were some astronomical medical needs that insurance didn't cover, and they ended up taking out a second mortgage on their house to pay for everything.

That's when Sariah told her husband that she would write a book and find a way to pay for it all.

"A Tribute of Fire" is that book! It's Sariah's debut romantasy. It's a Greek mythology-inspired epic that weaves together forbidden passions, political tensions, and physical ordeals with a slow-burn, enemies-to-lovers romance.

Not only did she get to tell a story that she absolutely loved, with characters that she can't wait for readers to meet, she sold the trilogy and her debit is paid off.

You can learn more at sariahwilson.com.