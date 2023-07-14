Watch Now
Local celebrity chef debuts cookbook

A local celebrity chef has a new cookbook!
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 16:16:02-04

You can now make a local "Cake Wars" contestant’s signature creations at home.

Chef Nettie Frank stop by FOX13's 'The PLACE' to promote her new cookbook inspired by her bakery.

You'll find gourmet, artisan, and hand-made doughnuts and pastries recipes.

It features more than 50 of her award-winning doughnut recipes from fresh and fruity favorites to her seasonal sensations.

Nettie has made appearances on Food Network’s “Cake Wars,” and hold a “Best in Utah” title.

Her passion for the culinary arts and dedication to all-natural, authentic ingredients is her reason for creating Beyond Glaze.

You can purchase her cookbook here.

