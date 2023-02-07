Local chocolate shop stops by 'The PLACE' ahead of Valentine's Day

Check out this chocolate shop in Sandy, Utah for your lover this Valentine's Day.

Dipped Haus is Utah’s first chocolate covered strawberry bar and workshop that allows you to create your own dessert.

Indulge in chocolate a workshop full of color, numerous toppings, flavors, and designs.

Workshops are great for a date-night, kids or birthday party. To book click here.

Pick up some pre-packed berries for you and the family to share after (or before) dinnner.

Their lobby is an awesome spot for Instagram photos!