Local company "evree" started with a simple wish

evree is a local company, started by a husband and wife, that all started with a simple wish: a massage without the sticky, greasy oil.
evree is a local company, owned by a husband and wife, that all started with a simple wish: a massage without the sticky, greasy oil that you have to shower to clean off skin.

So, when they couldn't find one, Justin and Natalie Weeks decided to make their own.

They say after six years and countless visits to the lab, they created a massage cream that is 100 percent natural, safe for intimate areas, moisturizing, edible and designed to heighten the moment.

everee is offering 15% off with the code FOX13 at evreesensation.com.

