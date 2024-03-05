Local designers turn trending styles into modest dresses

Ryan and Cat Cook are the co-founders of Poet Dresses. They take trending styles of dresses and make them modest.

They say they love empowering women who want to dress modestly to feel beautiful.

Kat doesn't have a background in clothing or fashion, but she just "went for it" and started designing dresses and a-year-and-a-half ago Poet Dresses was born!

They also have a partnership with the famous Poet Dorianne Laux and every purchase comes with one of her poems!

You can find more information and see the styles at PoetDresses.com.