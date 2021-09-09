Local & female owned company is putting the luxury in your picnic

This isn't a checkered tablecloth and picnic basket... These are elegant setups and best of all, you don't do the work!

Sydney Clark and Yamilet Velez are the owners of Sol Picnics and wanted to create memorable experiences perfect for date nights, engagements, bridal showers, and more.

When the pandemic closed restaurants and events they began their new adventure.

Together the female duo delivers the picnic of your choice to your destination. The picnic comes completely set up with all dinnerware plus water, sparkling cider, games, games, and a speaker to play your music.

You just bring your favorite food and drinks to complete your luxury picnic . If you don't want to bring any food the girls will do it for you - you can order their charcuterie board and dessert tower or have them pick up your favorite takeout so it's ready to go when you arrive.

At the end of your Sol Picnic experience they return to pack and clean everything up for you - you don't lift a finger!

You can also book photographer, Lauren Clark, like Jenny Hardman did to capture the moment. Check our Lauren's Instagram @LVC.Photography

DISCOUNT CODE for FOX 13 Viewers: Receive a 15% discount when you book on their website solpicnics.com

Follow them on Instagram @SolPicnic