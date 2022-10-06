Local firefighters are taking part in a friendly competition - making chili!

Local teams of firefighters are coming together for a little friendly competition.

They're making chili — in the chili cookoff.

It's a benefit for the University of Utah Burn Camp programs which help survivors of burns adjust to the personal challenges of their injuries through summer camps.

The Chili Cookoff is happening on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11am to 3pm at the Rio Tinto Stadium East grounds, 9256 South State Street in Sandy.

You can learn more about attending the Chili Cookoff at utahfirefighterchilicookoff.com and to learn more about the burn center programs visit healthcare.utah.edu/burncenter/burn-camp.