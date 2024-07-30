Local food made fresh, open daily

Voted #1 best breakfast spots in Northern Utah, No Frills Diner on 25th is ready to serve you fresh food daily.

Open every day of the week, No Frills Diner is known for their American breakfast cuisine.

"All meals are cooked and prepared fresh," according to Owner Ron Yeates.

No Frills Diner offers sweet and savory comfort food for any time of the day, including homemade cinnamon rolls.

The restaurant was established along 12th Street, but moved to Historic 25th Street in Ogden in recent years.

Guests have the option of dine in or take out.

Alcoholic beverages are served weekdays starting at 11:30 a.m. and weekend from 10:30 a.m. to close.

