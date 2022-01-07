Local menu with a southern flare at tupelo Park City

So many great restaurants to choose from in Park City and you definitely need to add tupelo to your list!

tupelo was a Park City staple for many years on Main Street and just relocated to their new location at 1500 Kearns Blvd. (formerly Adolph’s).

Chef and co-owner, Matt Hairris, brings southern flavor to his inventive and hyper-local menu.

tupelo Park City is open nightly for dinner service from 5 – 10 p.m. and reservations are available on Resy and tupeloparkcity.com.

