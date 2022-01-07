Watch
The Place

Actions

Local menu with a southern flare at tupelo Park City

items.[0].videoTitle
Tupelo has been a fixture in Park City's fine dining scene and now has a brand new home.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:56:21-05

So many great restaurants to choose from in Park City and you definitely need to add tupelo to your list!

tupelo was a Park City staple for many years on Main Street and just relocated to their new location at 1500 Kearns Blvd. (formerly Adolph’s).

Chef and co-owner, Matt Hairris, brings southern flavor to his inventive and hyper-local menu.

tupelo Park City is open nightly for dinner service from 5 – 10 p.m. and reservations are available on Resy and tupeloparkcity.com.

To find more Park City restaurants go to Park City Restaurants.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere