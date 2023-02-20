Local Mom Says "It's Okay to Ask About Disabilities"

Local mom Abigail Isaac says her late son Noah inspired her to write "It's Okay to Ask: A Book About Disabilities".

She says it's hard to explain disabilities to children, because adults are uncomfortable too.

She says kids were hesitant to approach Noah and she says, "That broke my heart because he loved new friends."

Abigail says she wanted her book to be fun, and teach about disabilities.

"I really want children and parents to be comfortable with disabled individuals and to know they can be friendly towards them," she said.

Abigail worked with her best friend of 20 years, Emeline Humphries, who illustrated the book.

It's Okay to Ask: A Book About Disabilities is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing Group.

You can find more information on Instagram @booksby_abbie.

