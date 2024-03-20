Local mural artist highlighted

Local mural artist Wilson Hayes is the head designer at Uprok, a shop dedicated to providing artists with premium, top-of-the-line aerosols and art supplies. He has done projects for the Utah Jazz, Wasatch Kids Camps, The HERC, Salt City Motors, and even worked on the Salt Lake City Mural in Rose Park.

Wilson started pursuing art when he was a kid, but during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to take on art full-time.

He has been helping out at the Utah Arts Festival in the Urban Art Yard for the last eight years, including custom hats. Wilson hand paints the hats on the spot so you can enjoy a piece of local art while at the festival.

If you'd like to check out more of his artwork, you can check out his Instagram here.

