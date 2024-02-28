Local shop and artists team up to celebrate 50 years of the Utah Jazz

Cameron Mason's the owner of Uprok, a store dedicated to bringing fresh, unique styles and trends to downtown Salt Lake City.

He recently teamed up with the Utah Jazz and several local artists to create a special collection for the 50 year anniversary of the Utah Jazz.

They created a design for each decade of the Utah Jazz right up until modern day.

The 70's decade was designed by @rumblewilskin, the 80's decade by @gothsloth, the 90's decade by @sweetneedlestattoo the 2000's decade by @jetpackjohnson and ast but not least, @uprokshop designed the final project representing the 2010's till now era!

There's only a limited supply that you can find online at uprokslc.com or in their shop at 1594 S. State Street in Salt Lake City.

Or you can go to the Utah Jazz game on March 12 and pick up something for yourself.