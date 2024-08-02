Local shop brings classic record back to life

This local shop is bring back the classic vinyl.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton recently toured Historic 25th Street in Ogden, UT with a stop inside a new record shop selling old vinyl's.

Lavender Vinyl (est. 2016) is located in an intimate store on the west end of Historic 25th.

It's all about bringing the independent record store experience back to the neighbor, according to store owners Blake Lundell and Kye Hallows.

“We are passionate about music of all kinds and feel that it should be shared and experienced as part of the local culture,” the owners wrote.

Shop in-store or online.

