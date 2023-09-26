Local shop serving sweet treat

It's hand churned ice cream made in small batches.

Blacksmith Ice Cream Co offers bold flavors from modern to nostalgic.

They try to buy local ingredients, especially for their fruit flavored ice creams.

Fresh raspberry is among their most popular flavor, but peaches are in season right now so they have two peach-flavors to scoop.

They are currently located off Main Street in Bountiful and are in the process of opening another location in Millcreek.

Learn all about the process of making the ice cream and a list of all the flavors at blacksmithicecream.com.

