Local soap and lotions made from Utah's wildflower honey

Everything store-owner Stephanie Ginn sells in her stop is made naturally from her small-scale farm.

Beehive Naturals is a local company based in Plain City, Utah.

Their farm includes Nubian Goats, Chickens, Beehives, Herbs, and Flowers Gardens. "We use these resources to produce one-of-a-kind handcrafted products," Ginn said.

Products include goat milk Soap, lotion, men’s grooming, self care products, honey, jewelry, beeswax candles, and more!

Ginn started the business in 2012.

She and her husband decided to pursue their passion by purchasing honeybees and began learning the basics of beekeeping on their farm.

The majority of products they sell are all handmade on the farm.

As Ginn puts it: "Your skin is important, and we will do whatever it takes to give you the care you need. Not only will you look your best, but you’ll feel your best."

Shop in-store or online. All orders ship within 3-5 days.

