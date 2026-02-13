Opened in November 2024 inside the restored Union Pacific Depot, Rouser delivers elevated American cuisine centered around a dynamic open-kitchen experience.

Inspired by coal-fueled train engines, the kitchen's Josper grill, oven, and rotisserie run on charcoal, infusing each dish with rich, smoky flavors through expert, traditional techniques.

Local sourcing is a core part of Rouser, with a goal to be 90 percent Utah-rooted. Rouser is actively working with Utah-based fish farms and produce suppliers to minimize reliance on out-of-state sourcing and instead highlight what's grown and raised right in Utah.

In the coming weeks, Rouser will roll out new menu items, introducing innovative dishes under the leadership of its new Chef de Cuisine Leon Gutierrez and continuing to set the pace in Salt Lake City's culinary scene.

