Local tumbling gym trains beginners to elite

While Flipside was originally founded in 2005, the new owners (a husband and wife duo and former gymnasts themselves) have expanded.

The gym, located in Syracuse, is much larger (8,770ft²) and higher making it possible for athletes to practice on professional equipment.

They offer classes for all levels from beginners to elite.

Our program differs from other programs in the area as USAG certified with USAG certified equipment. For example, the floor lengths and landing areas are the proper size.

Because of their professional background, the owners and coaches alike can teach basic skills correctly and have the ability to teach upper level athletes.

Parents are often impressed on their ability to move the athletes to the next level as quickly as possible.

Everyone 3 years and older are welcome to give the gym a try! They also offer open gym for anyone 12 and older every Wednesday night.

To find out more about Flipside visit, flipsidetumbling.com

